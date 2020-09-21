Healthy Eats! See Ayesha Curry’s Food Diary After 35-Lb Weight Loss

Who needs a cheat day? Ayesha Curry gave fans an inside look at everything she eats in a day after showing off her major slimdown earlier this year.

In a new video for Harper’s Bazaar, the cookbook author, 31, went through her daily routine step-by-step, starting with her morning cup of coffee. Curry sometimes practices intermittent fasting, which causes her to switch up her simple coffee by adding coconut oil, grass-fed butter and MCT oil.

“If I’m eating breakfast, which is usually on the weekends, I love a good smoked salmon scramble. It’s something that I put in my first cookbook, The Seasoned Life, and I still eat it to this day,” Curry said.

The Family Food Fight host, who shares three children with husband Stephen Curry, admitted that “no two days are the same” in their busy household. Her typical routine “usually revolves around getting the kids ready” for school by helping daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, set up for Zoom classes. The couple also shares son Canon, 2. While she’s getting her little ones adjusted, she sips on “a big 32-ounce cup of hot water.”

“I love hot water, I sip on it throughout the day,” Ayesha revealed. “I’m not a huge fan of ice water. I don’t know why.”

While spending time with her family in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Canada native has had the most trouble with finding time for lunch in her packed schedule. “I make sure that the kids are fed and that they have lunch but then sometimes I slip off and forget to have lunch,” she said, noting that her go-to for a good midday meal is an “arugula or spinach salad with a seared protein on the side” and a protein shake.

Between meals, the TV personality reaches for a healthy handful of banana chips, cucumbers or carrots. For dinner, she loves to go back to her Jamaican roots with oxtail rice and peas — and won’t say no to a good cocktail.

Earlier this year, Ayesha debuted her super slim figure on social media after dropping 35 pounds in quarantine. “I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” she wrote via Instagram in July alongside a photo of herself in a sports bra and bike shorts. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”

As she’s continued on her path to a healthier her, the Full Plate cookbook author admitted that she’s still just trying her best.

“Fitness wasn’t really a part of my lifestyle,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’d say the last year and a half, [after] having all my kids, it’s really become a staple for me and it helps me have mental clarity. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I find that I’m happier when I work out and so I do try to work out at least five days a week. … I’m always trying to do something these days.”

