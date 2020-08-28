Guess who? J. Smith and JB! Jaden Smith reunited with none other than Justin Bieber for a brand new collaboration, “Falling For You,” on Friday (Aug. 28).

Featured on Smith’s new LP CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, the horn-infused track finds the longtime pals heartsick over their latest romantic fixation, with the progeny of Will and Jaida Pinkett Smith threatening to “jump off the roof” if he doesn’t hear from his crush on the song’s chorus.

“Hopefully I’ll find my mind/ ‘Cause I lost it somewhere/ Along the way/ I pray that you find the time/ ‘Cause there’s only so many minutes in the day/ Yeah, the thought of you fills me with bliss/ Lookin’ forward to making memories we’d reminisce, hey/ Not a whole lot to risk/ Don’t send my heart into the abyss,” Bieber croons on his verse over finger snaps and jaunty guitar.

The new song is far from the pair’s first time working together in the studio. Bieber and Smith’s long friendship goes back all the way to 2011, when they teamed up for “Never Say Never,” the title track to the soundtrack for the former’s first 3D concert film, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

They later collaborated again on Believe closer “Fairytale” in 2012, and Smith made an appearance at the Madison Square Garden stop of Bieber’s Purpose World Tour in 2016 to perform “Never Say Never” for old time’s sake.

Check out Bieber and Smith’s latest duet below.

