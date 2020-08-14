Heather Graham ‘Zens Out’ on the Beach in a Little Green Bikini

Heather Graham, 50, continually proves that age is just a number, shocking fans time and time again with ridiculously stunning bikini pics.

Most recently, the actress’ 294,000 Instagram followers went wild when she posted one of her first swimwear pics of 2020. In the pic, taken with her friend Odessa Rae, the Killing Me Softly star looked incredible in a white bikini and a wide-brimmed beach hat.

“You’re 25, right?” wrote one of her followers. Another commented, “Still rockin’ the perfect bikini body.”

The star is best known for her role as Rollergirl in the 1997 drama film Boogie Nights. Graham was in her 20’s when she played a young porn star in the movie and she was even nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

More than 20 years later, the Wisconsin native’s body still looks as good as it did in the iconic ’90s movie — and that’s not an exaggeration! Us Weekly’s Stylish did some digging to find photos of the former Garnier spokeswoman taken on set of Boogie Nights.

In the pics, Graham wears a polka dot one-piece swim dress styled with yellow heart-shaped sunglasses. Her hair was styled down and parted in the center with two small braids on both sides of her head.

These days, the star’s style looks a lot different than Rollergirls’ in 1997. She’s traded the heart-shaped sunnies for oversized chic shades and is a big fan of bikinis, as opposed to that unforgettable swim dress.

Keep scrolling to see some of the movie star’s hottest bikini moments from over the years!

