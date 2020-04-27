- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Hell Yeah, HBO Is Working on a Hellraiser Series
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Hell Yeah, HBO Is Working on a Hellraiser Series
It sure seems like a hellmouth to the netherworld has been opened up in the past few years, but it may just be the beginning. HBO is working on a new series based on the Hellraiser horror film franchise, Deadline reports.
The Hellraiser movies go back to the late 1980s with Hellraiser, which gave us
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries