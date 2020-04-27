Error message

Hell Yeah, HBO Is Working on a Hellraiser Series

By Celebrity News Wire on April 27, 2020

Hellraiser | Photo Credits: Murray Close/Getty Images

It sure seems like a hellmouth to the netherworld has been opened up in the past few years, but it may just be the beginning. HBO is working on a new series based on the Hellraiser horror film franchise, Deadline reports.

The Hellraiser movies go back to the late 1980s with Hellraiser, which gave us

