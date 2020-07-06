Hell Yeah, Stargirl Has Been Renewed for Season 2 on The CW





Courtney Whitford (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the gang are coming back for more small-town adventures. TV Guide has learned that Stargirl has been renewed for Season 2, which will air exclusively on The CW. Season 1 episodes are currently released Mondays on DC Universe and air Tuesdays at 8/7c

