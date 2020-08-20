Herbalife Heir Alex Hughes Buys on Malibu’s Carbon Beach

By Celebrity News Wire on August 20, 2020

Though he’s still in his 20s, young Alexander Reynolds Hughes can already call himself a resident of one of Southern California’s most exclusive neighborhood pockets — Malibu’s Carbon Beach, the shockingly pricey strip of sand alternatively known as Billionaire’s Beach. The youthful Herbalife scion has paid nearly $9 million for an oceanfront cottage near the […]

