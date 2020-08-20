Though he’s still in his 20s, young Alexander Reynolds Hughes can already call himself a resident of one of Southern California’s most exclusive neighborhood pockets — Malibu’s Carbon Beach, the shockingly pricey strip of sand alternatively known as Billionaire’s Beach. The youthful Herbalife scion has paid nearly $9 million for an oceanfront cottage near the […]

The post Herbalife Heir Alex Hughes Buys on Malibu’s Carbon Beach appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.