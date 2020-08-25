Here’s How You Can Be a Part of Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ Music Video

Dua Lipa’s looking for a couple sugar boos to help her create the music video for her Future Nostalgia hit “Levitating.”

She put out an open casting call on Twitter today (Aug. 25), a few days after celebrating her 25th birthday.

“Hey guys! I’m so excited to tell you that I’m working on a music video for ‘Levitating,’ and I want you to be a part of it!” she exclaimed in a short video soundtracked to the song. “Whether it’s choreography, makeup, animation, it starts on TikTok. Take part in the #DuaVideo challenge and you or your work could be featured in the official music video. I can’t wait to see what you come up with.”

According to the terms and conditions of her openly collaborative concept visual, the #DuaVideo challenge is open exclusively on TikTok until Monday, August 31 at 6:59 p.m. EST.

The pop star already recruited one top-tier dream team to help her out with the “Levitating” remix, helmed by The Blessed Madonna and featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott. It’s just one song off her and The Blessed Madonna’s Club Future Nostalgia remix album (due Friday, Aug. 28) that features an even more stacked line-up, including a Mark Ronson remix of “Physical” featuring Gwen Stefani.

See the new rules for her “Levitating” music video challenge below.

I want my loves to be a part of my official video for Levitating. Check out the #DuaVideo challenge on TikTok to find out how (T&Cs apply: https://t.co/okJFpjcq6k) pic.twitter.com/h87o6yR8qh — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 25, 2020

