Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” collaboration had tongues wagging and cheeks blushing since it dropped last Friday, and while fans are gushing over the NSFW (whatever that means in quarantine) song, not everyone is on board.

Tiger King star and Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin blasted the “WAP” video – which features a number of exotic wild cats such as tigers and leopards – as “lurid” over the weekend, saying “it glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets.” Baskin did, however, tell Billboard she “was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers.”

On Monday (Aug. 10), PETA weighed in on the “WAP” video, offering a measured critique of the clip: “If Tiger King taught us anything, it’s that tigers and other wild animals are abused for music videos, selfies, and gawking roadside zoo visitors. So if real animals were used instead of computer-generated imagery, the message sent is that animal exploitation is Okurrr—and it isn’t. If Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion really care about pussy liberation, they wouldn’t use suffering big cats as props.”

Billboard reached out to reps for Cardi B for details on the special effects behind the “WAP” video; whether added via CGI or in post-production, it doesn’t appear that live animals were ever on set with either performer.

The post Here’s What PETA Thinks About Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Video appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.