Here’s When ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Is Premiering

A pandemic’s not going to stop Dancing With the Stars from waltzing into our homes this fall. ABC announced on Tuesday (Aug. 18) that the dance competition’s 29th season will premiere on Sept. 14.

Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko will all be returning as the pro dancers, with Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach also joining the cast as pros.

Though The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe is the only celebrity for the upcoming season who has been revealed so far, Tyra Banks will be taking over as an executive producer and host after it was confirmed longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be returning.

DWTS has seen countless musical acts slip on their dancing shoes, including Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, Tinashe, Jordan Fisher, Nick and Drew Lachey, Normani, Zendaya and more.

Season 29 of DWTS will premiere Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

