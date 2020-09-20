Fall is getting off to a hot start when it comes to livestream events. The first week of autumn offers plenty of musical events to keep you rockin’ on your couch. Among those are notable festivals such as Bonnaroo’s Virtual Roo-Ality and Fair Aid 2020; Hip-Hop 4 Peace featuring Chuck D and KRS One, as well as sets from Charlie Puth, Lamb of God, and many more.

Many artists and festivals are continuing to take their shows online, as the global coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. While not all artists and festivals are offering new performances in upcoming livestreams, some — including Virtual Roo-Ality — are featuring rare or iconic performances from past events.

Below is a list of the livestream concerts for the week of Sept. 21. We’ll continue to update the list as new events are announced.

Sept. 21: The Hip-Hop 4 Peace livestream is commemorating the U.N.’s International Day of Peace. Chuck D, KRS One, Rakim and more hip-hop artists from around the world will participate. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET, and streams on the Universal Hip Hop Museum’s YouTube channel.

Sept. 22: Reggaeton star Sech will perform for the third event in Pandora’s Live El Pulso series. “I respect and admire all those who worked to make this virtual concert performance a reality, especially during these difficult times,” Sech said of his participation. “I’m proud to be able to tell my story and share my music with fans through this unique and special experience.” The free set begins at 8:45 p.m. ET; RSVP here.

Sept. 24-26: Bonnaroo, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be holding its first Virtual Roo-Ality festival. The event will feature new performances and panels, as well as iconic sets from the festival’s archives. The free, three-day event begins streaming at 5:30 p.m. ET each day on Bonnaroo’s YouTube channel.

Charlie Puth will be performing at the first virtual Xfinity Awesome Gig Powered by Pandora. The virtual set begins at 8 p.m. ET; reserve your free ticket here.

Sept. 25: Lamb of God performs the entirety of Ashes of the Wake from their hometown Richmond, Va. The set begin at 5 p.m. ET, with a pre-show kicking off an hour earlier featuring a Q&A with the band, as well as a 2014 Whitechapel set. Tickets are $15 (or for a limited time), and limited edition merch/ticket bundles are also available at the band’s website.

Sept. 25-27: The Monterey Jazz Festival goes virtual for its 63rd annual event. Artists will be announced beginning July 21. The festival will stream on YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. ET each day.

Sept. 26: Farm Aid 2020 marks its 35th anniversary with an at-home festival featuring performances from Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile and many others. The show will stream for free via FarmAid.org, YouTube, and AXS TV beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

K-pop star Wonho is performing his first live solo show for his solo debut album Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me. The global livestream will feature songs from the mini album, as well as new tunes, cover songs, behind-the-scenes footage and more. The event streams on LiveXLive beginning at 11 p.m. ET; tickets go on sale Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. ET on LiveXLive.com.

Sept. 27: Scarypoolparty will be doing live virtual sets from L.A.’s The Wiltern at 3 and 9 p.m. ET. There will also be a special VIP set at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets start at $10 via Ticketmaster.

Nonprofit GiGi’s Playhouse, Inc. is hosting a free virtual concert with Marlow Rosado at 7 p.m. ET on Facebook and on the website here. Donations will benefit GiGi’s At Home educational and therapeutic programs, helping to break down barriers for individuals with Down syndrome and promoting global acceptance.

