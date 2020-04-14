Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Here's Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Show Scheduled to Come Out Until 2022

By Celebrity News Wire on April 14, 2020

Black Widow | Photo Credits: Marvel Studios

Phase Four of Marvel's programming slate, which includes big blockbuster films and limited TV shows that will stream on Disney+, has been delayed as a result of the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the release of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, the character's long-awaited solo

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story