



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/icEHdBqdvjM\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Watch The Exhilarating Opening Scene Of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/icEHdBqdvjM " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Ahead of Star Trek: Discovery's Season 3 premiere, which arrives Thursday, Oct. 15 on CBS All Acess, the cast and crew of the sci-fi series have beamed down a special gift for Trekkies: a sneak peek at the opening scene. The gang, which included star Sonequa Martin-Green and executive producer Alex

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com