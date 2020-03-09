- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Here's How You Can Earn $1,000 to Binge-Watch The Office
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Here's How You Can Earn $1,000 to Binge-Watch The Office
Dish Network is going to pay someone $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office--so what's the catch, and more importantly, where do we apply?
The Office officially turns 15 years old on March 24, and Dish is celebrating with this paid 15-hour marathon. Considering The Office is Netflix's number one
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries