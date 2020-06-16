Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Here's NBC's Fall 2020 Schedule

By Celebrity News Wire on June 16, 2020

Mandy Moore, This Is Us | Photo Credits: NBC

NBC has announced its schedule for the fall 2020-2021 season, and it's (mostly) business as usual. The Voice will return to Mondays and Tuesdays with a familiar quartet of coaches in Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani. This Is UsNew Amsterdam, the One Chicago suite,

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story