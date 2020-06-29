



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/xrQ9JIyBecY\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Netflix\u2019s Dark Family Tree Explained: How Every Character Is Connected","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/xrQ9JIyBecY " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

The third and final season of Dark is now streaming on Netflix. The thrilling sci-fi series revolving around the interconnected families of a small German town, the roles they play in the apocalypse, and the future of humankind, is one of the best shows Netflix has ever produced. It deals heavily

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com