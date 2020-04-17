- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Here's What We Can to Expect See in New Amsterdam Season 3
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Here's What We Can to Expect See in New Amsterdam Season 3
[Warning: The following contains spoilers about what's ahead for Season 3 of New Amsterdam. Read at your own risk!]
"We can't just pick up where we left off," New Amsterdam creator and executive producer David Schulner told TV Guide in an interview after the early Season 2 finale. It makes sense. It's
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries