- Here's When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Arrives on Disney+
Every movie in the Skywalker saga will finally be available in one place when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker becomes available on Disney+ next month! Disney+ has announced that Episode IX will be available to stream on Star Wars Day, which is Monday, May 4!
