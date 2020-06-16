- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Here's When Tell Me a Story Premieres on the CW
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Here's When Tell Me a Story Premieres on the CW
Tell Me a Story will not be returning for more twisted tales now that CBS All Access has canceled Kevin Williamson's fairytale-inspired drama after two seasons. The silver lining, though, is that the series is set to air on the CW this summer, which was home to Paul Wesley's previous series The
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries