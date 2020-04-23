- You are here:
Here's Why How to Get Away with Murder Isn't On Tonight
Sorry, murder fans, you'll have to skip your weekly fix of Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) legal drama this week. How to Get Away with Murder is not on this Thursday, April 23, but it will be back next week!
In lieu of the regular TGIT programming this week, ABC will televise the 2020 NFL Draft,
