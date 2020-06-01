Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

'He's Brown Like Me': Netflix's Raising Dion Lets Kids of Color See Themselves as Superheroes

By Celebrity News Wire on June 1, 2020

Ja'Siah Young, Raising Dion | Photo Credits: Tina Rowden/Netflix

https://www.tvguide.com/news/rise-black-superheroes-black-history-month/" data-image-filename="premium-articlelogo-badge.gif" data-image-date-created="2020/02/10" data-image-width="500" data-image-height="500" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false">

Note: This story originally ran in February 2020, as part of a Black History Month series. Amid the ongoing civil unrest around the country, TV Guide is re-publishing this story and others like it to help foster greater understanding and awareness around issues of racial justice.

Jayan Bouknight has

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story