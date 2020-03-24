- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Hey Schitt's Creek Fans, Stop Visiting the Set and Stay Home
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Hey Schitt's Creek Fans, Stop Visiting the Set and Stay Home
Schitt's Creek has a loyal and passionate fan base -- we know, we're part of it -- but the cast and crew behind the show are asking some of the more dedicated fans to rethink how they're expressing their fandom, at least when it comes to traveling.
Apparently, die-hard Schitt's Creek viewers have
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries