The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that it has named Ali Sar as president, replacing Lorenzo Soria, who was halfway through a two-year term when he died suddenly last Friday. Sar has been a member of the HFPA for more than 35 years and most recently served as vice president. “We were shocked by […]

