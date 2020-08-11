HGTV Sets Interior Design Series ‘$50K Three Ways’ With Tiffany Brooks

Popular interior designer Tiffany Brooks will star on the upcoming HGTV series $50K Three Ways (wt). The network has greenlit the new Chicago-based series which will include a one-hour special and 10 thirty-minute episodes. HGTV is set to debut $50K Three Ways in 2021. On $50K Three Ways, Brooks will present homeowners with three wildly different design […]

