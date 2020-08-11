Putting it all out there! Bekah Martinez welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, on Sunday, February 2, and the Bachelor alum revealed her postpartum body only four days later.

“So amazing what we [mothers] can do,” she captioned an Instagram Story mirror selfie on Wednesday, February 6. “I’ve never felt so much respect and love for my body, diaper and all. #ThisIsPostPartum.”

In the pic, the ABC personality pulled up her shirt to reveal her bare stomach and her nude diaper. She was standing in her bedroom with her head down in the honest shot.

Martinez hasn’t just shown off her post-baby body, but has given fans a look at her newborn daughter as well. In an Instagram shot of the little one sleeping that same day, the California native wrote, “She already has her poses down. Only 4 days old and already an IG model.”

She also shared a throwback picture on social media, writing, “This is baby girl only FOUR HOURS after being born!! is she perfect or what?! Grayston— you and I MADE this.” Their child was fast asleep and strapped into a carseat in the photo.

The reality star revealed that her baby is “already a Daddy’s girl” as well, sharing a couple of pics of her boyfriend sleeping next to their infant.

The first-time mom has been showing off her daughter so much since welcoming her, and while many celeb moms choose to take that route, not all of them are as quick to reveal their postpartum bodies to the world.

So take a look at the photos below for Martinez’s honest mirror selfie, as well as equally candid shots from celebrity moms like Jessie James Decker, Kate Middleton, Jana Kramer and more!

