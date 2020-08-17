In the midst of a politically, socially and medically tumultuous 2020, 2016 seems like a much simpler time. So you couldn’t blame one Twitter user from doing some reminiscing.

Rihanna fan @chillarystan tweeted two iconic photos of RiRi last week, one in which she’s wearing a shirt with then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on it. The second features the singer wearing a shirt with the first photo on it. “I’m with her. And her,” the crewneck reads.

“i will never forget when @rihanna wore a shirt of herself wearing a hillary clinton shirt,” the Twitter user captioned the series of snaps, and the politician herself couldn’t agree more.

“Me neither,” Clinton replied. See below.

The meta shirt RiRi wore was designed by Los Angeles-based label Base DTLA, which does custom screen printings and curates vintage pop culture tees.

