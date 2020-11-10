Hillbilly Elegy Review: Um, At Least Netflix's Oscar-Bait Will Give Us Some Good Glenn Close Memes

By Celebrity News Wire on November 10, 2020

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy | Photo Credits: Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/WiZy8f_Gf2I\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Hillbilly Elegy Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Trailers","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/WiZy8f_Gf2I" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Who can know the mind of a successful Hollywood celebrity? We who chat about them seem convinced that some would do just about anything for that holiest of grails, the Oscar statuette. Then they give an interview and appear to be reasonable, even humble people. A project like Netflix's Hillbilly

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story