It’s Hispanic Heritage month and we’re celebrating the abundance of the Latin culture. The diversity and social heritage of Latin music has expanded like tree roots spreading out to considerable distances, interacting with other cultures to reveal its sonority ebb and flow, holding hands with global traditions while infusing flavors and flowing through different streams.

While the year is not over yet, Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, which ranks the most popular Latin songs of the week, blending airplay, streaming data and digital sales, has so far seen a selection of nationalities throughout its 50-title deep list.

From Colombia and Trinidad and Tobago to the U.S. and Philippines, six titles have topped the chart to date this year. Notably, four out of those six No. 1s include a female act, three of which have secured a spot atop the list for the first time in 2020.

Let’s take a look at the Hot Latin Songs leaderboard thus far:

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

Peaked at No. 1 on chart dated Jan. 4 where it remained for a mammoth 24 weeks; the fifth-most weeks at No. 1 since the chart’s inception in 1984. The song earned the Black Eyed Peas their first No. 1 since the group’s first chart entry in 2006.

“Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj

Colombia met Trinidad and Tobago as Karol G and Nicki Minaj joined forces with their first collaborative effort which debuted at No. 1 on the Nov. 23, 2019-dated tally, ruling only for one week. The tune climbed up the chart hitting No. 1 on the chart dated Feb. 1, 2020 where it remained for four weeks. “Tusa” became the first song to debut at No. 1 in 2019 and the first song by a female act in a lead role to bow at No. 1 since 2016 when Shakira’s “Chantaje,” featuring Maluma, bowed atop the list. It’s also the first title by two women in a lead role to open atop the chart since its inception in 1986. It concurrently granted Minaj her first No. 1 on any Billboard Latin chart.

“Si Veo a Tu Mamá” – Bad Bunny

The song was the first title to take possession of the crown without a collaborative act in 2020. It bowed at No. 1 on the March 14-dated tally, along with 19 other songs from his No. 1 album YHLQMDLG. Bad Bunny broke the record for the most career entries on Hot Latin Songs, bringing his total entries on the chart to a record 83, which then surpassed runner-up Daddy Yankee’s 74 hits. Since then, Bad Bunny has placed an additional 13 titles, stretching his record for the most entries.

“Mamacita” – Black Eyes Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul

The trio did it again as “Mamacita” earned the Black Eyed Peas their second No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs. It dethroned their own “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” on the July 17-dated tally and marked the second instance two songs by the same act occupied the top two slots on the chart. Philippine J.Rey Soul joined Minaj as the second female act to earn her first leader on a Latin chart in 2020. “Mamacita” reigned for three consecutive weeks.

“Un Día (One Day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa & Bad Bunny

The bilingual collaboration earned Dua Lipa her first Hot Latin Songs entry and first No. 1 on any Billboard Latin chart. The Tainy-produced tune arrived at No. 1 on the Aug 8-dated list where it remained solidly for five consecutive weeks. The collaborative effort arrived with a music video directed by Colombian Stillz which features Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó (Netlfix’s Money Heist). While J Balvin scored his eighth No. 1 then, “Un Día” earned him his first No. 1 debut.

“Hawái” – Maluma

While Maluma has posted 39 entries on Hot Latin Songs, with “Hawái” he nabbed just his second No. 1 which arrived atop the chart on the Sept. 13-dated list. He last reigned the chart through his featured role on Shakira’s “Chantaje,” an 11-week ruler starting chart dated Nov. 10, 2016. “Hawai” becomes his first leader without an accompanying act.

