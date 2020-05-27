Error message

Historic SpaceX Launch of NASA Astronauts Scrubbed Due to Weather Concerns

By Celebrity News Wire on May 27, 2020

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley | Photo Credits: Getty

Update 1:15 p.m. PT: Due to weather concerns, the SpaceX Launch of NASA astronauts was called off on Wednesday, May 27, but the plan is to reschedule for later this week. The next opportunities to launch are Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET. 

America will meet a c ...

