Hit Danish Political Drama Borgen Is Coming to Netflix for Season 4
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Hit Danish Political Drama Borgen Is Coming to Netflix for Season 4
Netflix is folding another internationally acclaimed drama into its roster. The streaming giant partnered with Danish public broadcaster DR to co-produce Season 4 of Borgen, coming in 2022.
The hit series about one politician's journey to becoming the first female prime minster of Denmark, while