The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Thursday that it has appointed Ali Sar as its new president. He replaces Lorenzo Soria, who died August 7 in the midst of his third nonconsecutive term as president of the international journalists group that organizes the Golden Globes. Sar has held several positions over 35-year membership in the […]

