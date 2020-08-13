Hollywood Foreign Press Appoints Ali Sar President After Lorenzo Soria’s Death

By Celebrity News Wire on August 13, 2020

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Thursday that it has appointed Ali Sar as its new president. He replaces Lorenzo Soria, who died August 7 in the midst of his third nonconsecutive term as president of the international journalists group that organizes the Golden Globes. Sar has held several positions over 35-year membership in the […]

The post Hollywood Foreign Press Appoints Ali Sar President After Lorenzo Soria’s Death appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story