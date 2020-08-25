TV show was a hit! Actor Frank Whaley has accused acting legend Jon Voight of slapping him while they worked together on the hit Showtime series Ray Donovan.

The shocking claim came after the Oscar winner lent his voice to the Republican National Convention on Monday, August 24.

“F–k Jon Voight,” the 57-year old actor tweeted in a rage that has as of now garnered over 83,000 likes and over 11,000 retweets. “On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn’t keep up, then denied doing it.”

The Pulp Fiction actor added that “he [Voight] forgot about the still photographer who was on set,” and included a photo that appears to show the father of actress Angelina Jolie slapping Whaley across the face on the show.

In regards to how he feels about the Midnight Cowboy actor he ends it firmly with “bottom line: Jon Voight is a major dick #RNCConvention2020,” in reference to Voights staunch views as a Republican and Trump supporter. During the convention the Anaconda actor described the president as “a man who cares, a man who loves America and all Americans.”

Voight has received a lot of criticism for taking part in the RNC and for promoting the president’s coronavirus response, calling Trump “a true leader” and that his “swift actions saved lives.”

The shocking claim garnered mixed reviews from Whaley’s followers. Comedian Kathy Griffin commented “I love that you told us this. Thank you,” Joan of Arcadia actress Amber Tamblyn wrote “Wow. Not surprising at all. Terrible behavior. Absolutely terrible.”

While a lot of fans supported the actor for speaking up, some users quickly attacked him. One follower commented “Jon Voight we know, but who are you??” and Supergirl actor Dean Cain even insinuated that Whaley was asking for it. “He slapped you – that’s quite clear,” he commented. “The reason he slapped you remains a mystery… although I have an idea.”

Both Whaley and Voight starred in the Liev Schrieber political drama which ran for seven years. Whaley played FBI agent Van Miller while Voight portrayed the menacing family patriarch Mickey Donovan, who – spoiler- murders Whaley’s character in season 1.

