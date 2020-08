As the news hit social media that star Chadwick Boseman is dead at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, Hollywood is remembering the actor who became a household name when he starred in the title role of the Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther.” Jordan Peele tweeted, “This is a crushing blow.” Fellow […]

The post Hollywood Mourns Chadwick Boseman: ‘This Is a Crushing Blow’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.