Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special Will Bring Billie Eilish, BTS, and More to You

By Celebrity News Wire on March 25, 2020

John Legend, James Corden, and Billie Eilish | Photo Credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage

In the spirit of bringing people together while also staying responsibly apart, CBS will air Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special, hosted by James Corden. The show, which Corden is hosting from his garage, will feature musical performances from Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, BTS, John Legend,

...

