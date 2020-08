Cinemas in Hong Kong are to be allowed to reopen from Friday, as the coronavirus threat recedes once again. Early indications from ticketing app HK Movies shows booking for Korean zombie thriller “Peninsula” which had its release postponed, and for Hong Kong romance “Beyond the Dream,” which started its cinema run on July 2. As […]

The post Hong Kong Cinemas to Reopen as Virus Threat Recedes appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.