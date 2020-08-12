Hong Kong FilMart Working With RightsTrade on Historic Virtual Market

Leading online B2B licensing platform RightsTrade has been selected to provide the technological backbone for the upcoming FilMart in Hong Kong. Turning such a large and busy fair into a virtual market has been a long time coming. The film and TV market, a flagship event for the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, had been […]

