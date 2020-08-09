Jimmy Lai, the influential Hong Kong businessman who runs the listed media company Next Digital and its tabloid-style paper Apple Daily, has become one of the most high-profile arrests under the controversial new security law imposed by China. Lai’s newspaper offices were also raided by more than 200 police officers, according to the BBC, with […]

The post Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Arrested Under Controversial Security Law appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.