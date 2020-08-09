Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Arrested Under Controversial Security Law

By Celebrity News Wire on August 9, 2020

Jimmy Lai, the influential Hong Kong businessman who runs the listed media company Next Digital and its tabloid-style paper Apple Daily, has become one of the most high-profile arrests under the controversial new security law imposed by China. Lai’s newspaper offices were also raided by more than 200 police officers, according to the BBC, with […]

