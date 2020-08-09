Hong Kong Police Arrest Jimmy Lai, Raid Pro-Democracy Next Media

Hong Kong police arrested prominent pro-democracy campaigner and newspaper mogul Jimmy Lai on Monday morning on charges of colluding with foreign forces, an offence under the new National Security Law. Later in the morning, more than 100 police officers raided the offices of Lai’s Next Media, publisher of the Apple Daily newspaper. The police said […]

