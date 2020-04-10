Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Hooray! Outlander Returns This Weekend

By Celebrity News Wire on April 10, 2020

Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander | Photo Credits: Robert Wilson/Starz

Congratulations Outlander fans who survived a two-week droughtlander in the middle of Season 5. After a by-week on April 5, the Starz drama returns Easter weekend with a new episode -- and you need to get ready. Now we can finally find out what happened after the cliffhanger at the end of Episode 7,

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story