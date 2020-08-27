Hours Left! These Adidas Sneakers Are 50% Off at Nordstrom Today Only

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has been in full swing for a little while, there’s a good chance you’ve already made at least one purchase…or five. Hey, when you have free shipping on all orders and the deals just keep on coming, more orders are bound to happen. Plus, there are so many surprise, one-day offers popping up when we least expect them!

Today’s offer is a big one, so buckle your seatbelt, grab some water and get ready for the ride. Ever heard of a little brand called Adidas? We’re kidding, of course. Adidas is one of the most iconic shoe brands in the entire world — and for today and today only, you can grab the Edge Lux 4 in white for 50% off!

Get the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe (originally $85) for just $43 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends August 27, 2020.

This crisp white sneaker is made for both outdoor and indoor running — along with any casual occasion in which no running is involved at all. Wear them with a dress, wear them with a bodysuit, wear them with a sports bra and biker shorts…you pretty much can’t go wrong with sneakers like these!

Nordstrom reviewers are definitely big fans of these shoes and their “glove-like feel.” They say that even if you’re a “Nike loyalist” you may find yourself opting for these Adidas sneakers instead. They’re “fantastic all around.” Not only are they “light and breathable” but they “provide great support and balance” for any athletic activity such as “HIIT, yoga, and strength training.” On top of that, they’re not lacking style-wise in the least. Shoppers “get so many compliments on them” when they wear them out and about!

Get the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe (originally $85) for just $43 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends August 27, 2020.

These sneakers have a soft knit upper with a mesh case wrapping around the sides, anchoring the white laces and sporting the brand’s signature three-stripe logo. They only become more impressive from there. They have a removable cushioned insole, as well as a specifically rounded heel that’s made to better fit the shape of your foot, contouring around the curves. The proprietary Bounce foam sole is incredible too, created to absorb shock while simultaneously propelling you forward. The outsole even has a textured tread for traction to keep you from slipping while you’re dashing around!

While the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale still has a few days left, this deal is a one-day-only offer, and the hours are already running out — so add a pair in your size to your bag today and don’t forget to check out before it’s too late!

Get the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe (originally $85) for just $43 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends August 27, 2020.

Not your style? Check out more from Adidas here and shop other shoes marked down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

