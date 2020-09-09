It’s a Thursday afternoon in December, and on the big screen at the Sony scoring stage, swords are flashing, arrows are flying and soldiers in ancient Chinese garb are spinning in midair. Composer Harry Gregson-Williams is conducting a 90-piece orchestra in his score for Disney’s “Mulan” (currently available on Disney Plus), the live-action remake of […]

The post How Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Score Honors the Old Songs While Adding New Themes appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.