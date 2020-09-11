How John Legend’s Production Company Is Ready to Restart

By Celebrity News Wire on September 11, 2020

Producer Mike Jackson is ready and waiting for Hollywood to get the greenlight so Get Lifted Film Co. can get out there and resume production. The company, co-founded in 2012 with John Legend and Ty Stiklorius, focuses its storytelling on multi-cultural content. Its credits include: “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!,” WGN’s “Underground” and “La La Land.” […]

