Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are back on track. As exclusively revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the couple are moving past their recent drama.

“Kim and Kanye are in a better place. Kanye knows speaking about Kim’s family wasn’t the right thing to do,” a source tells Us, referring to West’s comments about abortion and harsh words for his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

While the twosome have “agreed” not to talk about politics for now, per the source, Kardashian, who has been passionate about prison reform in recent years, “will continue speaking out about the causes important to her.”

Kardashian, 39, and West, 43, made headlines last month after he alleged the KKW Beauty CEO and her 64-year-old momager tried to “lock” him up for remarks he made about Kardashian nearly ending her first pregnancy before welcoming daughter North in 2013.

In July, the rapper also tweeted that he has been “trying to get divorced” from Kardashian for nearly two years, implying she was unfaithful with Meek Mill. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star subsequently spoke out publicly

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote in a social media statement on July 22. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

After Kardashian and West were spotted having a tense conversation in Wyoming, Us confirmed that they jetted off to a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic for a family vacation.

Despite the drama, a second source tells Us that West is in a “great place.” The insider adds, “He’s feeling creatively inspired and supported and is very much enjoying his family time.” The Grammy winner even praised Jenner’s music taste on Tuesday, August 11, via Twitter, less than a month after referring to her as “Kris Jong-un” on the social media platform.

Kardashian, for her part, has been spotted filming season 18 of KUWTK in recent months. According to a third insider, however, the Skims designer doesn’t want West’s behavior to be a story line on the show.

Kardashian and West, who wed in 2014, share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 15 months.

The post How Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Got to a ‘Better Place’ After Twitter Drama appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.