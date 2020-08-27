Full disclosure. Leah Messer plans to let her three daughters watch all of her Teen Mom 2 segments one day.

“Some of it I just don’t think that they should watch until they’re like 14 or 15, maybe 13,” the reality star, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the MTV show. “But they’re going into middle school. I think that being open with my daughters about things moving forward will hopefully prevent them from making the same mistakes. And that was the entire purpose of the show.”

The West Virginia native went on to say that twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 10, and Adalynn, 7, “sometimes” watch episode with their mom, but it “depends.” Messer explained, “I’d have to watch the episode and speak about it and then go from there.”

The little ones “understand” their mom’s fame, the “Life Reboot” podcast cohost added. “They’ve never experienced any other life outside of it. My girls have very bold personalities and they really don’t have a problem with, like, any of the cameras or anything like that.”

The Hope, Grace & Faith author welcomed her eldest two daughters in 2009, followed by Adalynn four years later with her ex-husbands, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, respectively. Teen Mom 2 has documented Messer’s pregnancies, as well as her coparenting journeys with Simms, 30, and Calvert, 31, and her previous drug addiction.

“I’m definitely way more open and honest about it this season. Fans are going to see it all,” the former cheerleader told Us. “There’s nothing that I’ve hidden. I hope that it inspires others to open up about their journey, whether it be addiction or mental health or childhood trauma, whatever it may be. I hope it inspires them to feel like they have a safe place. … No one should have to fight this battle alone. You’re not going to be punished for opening up about it.”

Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

