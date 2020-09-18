How Meghan and Harry’s Demands Could Cost Them

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already proving themselves to be major players on the Hollywood circuit after signing a multi-million Netflix deal as they bask in the sunshine in their new $14.65M Santa Barbara, California, mansion.

But when it comes to speaking engagements, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may see their fees, previously estimated at $1million per event drop to $250k to $400k, an international consultant, who runs VIP corporate events in the UK and US tells The Sun.

According to the report, the consultant says that many organizations looking to book the 36-year-old Prince and 39-year-old Suits star will “raise their eyebrows” at how much control they are asking for.

It seems the couple, who stepped down as senior royals on 31 March this year, are making requests, leaked in a Harry Walker Agency Virtual Event Request Form, that were uncommon for 99 percent of speakers out there on the circuit including vetoing and approval for the people, who introduce them or moderate any discussion with them.

“The contract paperwork appears to read that the speakers have full control of the client’s event,” the source told the British outlet. “It certainly raises eyebrows and will put off many potential large corporations.”

The source added: “No speaker or paid guest, in my experience, has ever been allowed to have the approval of each aspect of a corporate event, including former US Presidents.”

“Probing sponsors and corporations for the Sussexes makes sense given how particular they are about issues like the environment, equality and child poverty,

“Another key point is that their interest in the financial and fundraising aspect of charitable causes is smart. The last thing they want to be associated with is an event, which is not successful.

“Nevertheless I expect there will be some give and take on parts of their deals, but they will turn down many more events than they accept. ”

In the event that companies are willing to fork over the big bucks, the entities will “not like being bossed around on how to run their events and who will speak.”

