Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

How One Day at a Time's Animated Special Tackled Hard Political Conversations With Family

By Celebrity News Wire on June 16, 2020

One Day at a Time | Photo Credits: Pop TV

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday's One Day at a Time animated special, "The Politics Episode." Read at your own risk!]

One Day at a Time showed off its range on Tuesday night with a clever animated special that proved the Alvarez family is worth watching in any medium. "The

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story