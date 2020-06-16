- You are here:
- Home
- /
- How One Day at a Time's Magical Animated Special Came Together
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
How One Day at a Time's Magical Animated Special Came Together
You just can't keep One Day at a Time down. The beloved sitcom, which already beat the odds when it was saved by Pop TV after being canceled at Netflix, returns on Tuesday night with an all-new episode, miraculously produced in the middle of an industry-wide production shutdown on live-action shows.
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries