



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/Owheij0KCig\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Supernatural\u2019s Jensen Ackles Reveals First Reaction to Misha Collins\u2019 Castiel","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/Owheij0KCig " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

As someone who once frequently joked that Supernatural would outlive us all, I've spent a not insignificant amount of time over the last few years considering what the legacy of the show might have been had it ended after Season 5, with the culmination of the original angels-and-demons arc planned

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com