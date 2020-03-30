How to Get Away with Murder Season 6: Who Killed Asher Millstone?
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
How to Get Away with Murder Season 6: Who Killed Asher Millstone?
How to Get Away with Murder threw us a massive curveball in the midseason finale, killing off Asher (Matt McGorry) while simultaneously bringing Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch) back from the dead. We've got about a million theories about how Wes is alive, but we have even more about who killed Asher.