How to Rewatch the 2020 Democratic Primary Debate Between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
How to Rewatch the 2020 Democratic Primary Debate Between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders
Update 3/16/20: CNN has now made Sunday's full debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders available to watch online, with a six-part video series posted to its website. The two-hour debate, which took place on March 15, focused heavily on the candidates' proposed responses to the coronavirus