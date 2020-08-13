On Thursday (Aug. 13), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is launching its new virtual music festival, Music Gives: Together.

Luis Fonsi, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Seal, Lady A, For King & Country and Third Eye Blind are among the acts set to perform across six different stages during the special, which will also include cooking segments from celebrity chefs and former St. Jude patients.

Meanwhile, Darius Rucker, Kirk Franklin, Jon McLaughlin and more will deliver supporter messages in between sets.

“Summertime often brings people together for a favorite pastime: music festivals. During this time of social distancing, the incredible ambassadors and celebrity friends of St. Jude are ensuring that our summer does not go by without one, and leveraging their talent to make a huge difference for the children of the world,” said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of St. Jude’s fundraising arm ALSAC, in a statement.

While Music Gives: Together will be free to livestream, fans can make a donation directly to St. Jude’s mission throughout the concert, which will kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET exclusively on the hospital’s website here.

